EFCC Confirms New Acting Chairman, Abdulkarim Chukkol

More details emerged on Thursday afternoon after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) confirmed the appointment of Abdulkarim Chukkol as the commission’s new Acting Chairman.

Naija News reported earlier that President Bola Tinubu suspended Abdulrasheed Bawa as the chairman of the anti-graft agency.

He was asked to hand over documents about the office, while Chukkol was asked to take the acting position pending investigations on Bawa.

Confirming Chukkol’s appointment in a statement on Thursday, the spokesperson for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, noted that until his new role, the new acting chairman was the Director of Operations of the anti-graft agency.

Chukkol is reported to be an alumnus of the Federal Bureau of Investigations National Academy, Quantico, the European Center of Security Studies, Germany, and a Fellow of the War College, Nigeria.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Maiduguri (2000) and Post Graduate Certificate in Criminal Justice Education from the University of Virginia, United States, as well as a Graduate Diploma in Cybersecurity and Spectrum Management from the United States Telecommunication Training Institute, Washington DC, United States.

“Following Wednesday, June 14, 2023, suspension of Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa as Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission by the Federal Government, Mr Abdulkarim Chukkol has stepped in as Acting Chairman of the commission.

“A pioneer staff of the commission and an illustrious member of the EFCC Cadet Course One, Mr Chukkol is a consummate and vastly experienced investigator with a speciality in cybercrime and money laundering.

“His command appointments in the commission include spells as Head of the Advance Fee Fraud and Cybercrime Sections of the Lagos and Abuja zonal commands between 2011 and 2016, pioneer commander of the Uyo zonal command in 2017 and commander of Port Harcourt Zonal Command in 2020,” the statement by the EFCC spokesman reads.

Uwujaren further noted that Chukkol has participated in several special operations with international law enforcement organisations and maintains a close relationship with Law enforcement agencies such as the FBI, UK National Crime Agency, United States Postal Inspection Service, United States Secret Service, Australian Federal Police, Dutch Police, German Police, South African Police etc.

He added that the acting EFCC boss had worked closely with other governments to develop laws and infrastructure for carrying out law enforcement actions.

According to Uwujaren, Chukkol is Nigeria’s contact person at the International Mass Marketing Fraud Working Group, representing key government regulatory, law enforcement, prosecution, immigration and customs, financial intelligence, consumer protection agencies as well and trade and competition bureaus dealing with mass marketing-related issues from Spain, Nigeria, Belgium, Europol, Canada, United Kingdom and the United States.

The statement added: “He has attended several courses, seminars and workshops on Public Corruption, Advance Fee Fraud and other economic and financial crimes both locally and internationally, including the Oxford University, United Kingdom, in 2022.

“His work and initiatives over the years have earned him several awards and commendations both locally and internationally, including “the Most Outstanding Award in Operations” by the EFCC and the “Outstanding Performance Award” by the United States Department of Justice, among others.

