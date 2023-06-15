Breaking: President Tinubu Appoints Ribadu, Darazo, Alake, Edun As Advisers [Full List]

Nigeria President, Bola Tinubu on Thursday approved the appointment of eight Special Advisers.

The appoinment was disclosed in a statement released on Thursday through the Director Information, State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye.

The statement stated that Mr. Dele Alake was appointed as Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy; Mr. Yau Darazo, Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs; Mr. Wale Edun, Special Adviser, Monetary Policies; and Mrs. Olu Verheijen, Special Adviser, Energy.

Other appointees included Mr. Zachaeus Adedeji, Special Adviser, Revenue; Mr. Nuhu Ribadu, Special Adviser, Security; Mr. John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu, Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment; and Dr Salma Ibrahim Anas, Special Adviser, Health.

This is coming weeks after Tinubu appointed the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila as his Chief of Staff (COS), while George Akume was appointed as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation of Nigeria (SGF).

Gbajabiamila resumed as the CoS on Wednesday after resigning as a lawmaker in the House of Representatives.