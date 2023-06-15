Two Things Nigerians Should Expect From Tinubu – Akande Opens Up After Meeting The President

The former interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande has told Nigerians to expect good governance and a rejigging of the APC from President Bola Tinubu.

The elder statesman made the declaration on Thursday while speaking with state house correspondents shortly after a meeting with the President at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

In his words, “People will expect the rejigging of our party, the APC, and the re-establishment of good governance in Nigeria. And it should go on record that the APC brings good governance to Nigeria.”

Asked by the newsmen to assess the performance of the Tinubu government in office within the few days of assuming power, Akande gave a thumbs up, saying the people are happy and that’s why he can visit the President during the day time.

He said: “Oh! I merely watch the perception of the country, very excellent. People are happy with him. And that is why I boldly come during day time (smile).”

On his advice to the President, the APC chieftain submitted that it is not yet time for advice.

“It’s not yet time for advice. We are watching him do good. Nigerians are happy. By the time we hear any complaint, the time will be ripe enough for giving president advice,” Chief Akande said.

On what transpired between him and the president, Akande said he came to say hello and during the visit, he noticed that the President’s schedule can be quite busy.

According to him, they joked, chatted, and prayed for Nigeria.

“I am a village man from Osun State. Now that the president is in the city, I think I should come and see the way he lives. When I got to his house, they said he is in the office and I decided to come and say hello to him. I see that he can be very busy.

“I asked him, when will they create a Camp David in Nigeria where President will go to rest. I met him. We joked, chatted and prayed for Nigeria,” he submitted.