Apapa vs Abure: Labour Party Suspends National Legal Adviser, 12 Others

The Labour Party (LP) has announced the suspension of its National Legal adviser, Samuel Akingbade, along with twelve other officials, over an attempt to factionalise the party in support of the Lamidi Apapa-led faction.

Naija News gathered that other suspended party officials include the Osun State Women leader, Susan Ojo, and 11 Local Government Chairmen across the state.

They were said to be involved in gross misconduct with a vow to create animosity within the party in the state.

This was made known to journalists on Thursday by the Osun state Chairman, Bello Adebayo.

He stated that the suspended officials were trying to factionalise the party in the South-West state.

Adebayo said: “All identified card-carrying members of the Labour Party who were part of a NEC meeting that took place in Bauchi, Bauchi State on Wednesday, 3rd May, 2022 are hereby suspended indefinitely.

“Among those identified and affected by this decision are; Barr. Samuel Akingbade (National Legal Adviser), Mrs. Susan Ojo (State Women Leader) and 11 chairmen of Local Government of our party in Osun State who participated in a meeting organized by the National Legal Adviser and suspended State Woman Leader.

“These members stand suspended for anti-party activities and gross misconduct. This decision will be forwarded to the National Working Committee of the Labour Party and other relevant bodies including all security agencies for further actions.

“Without prejudice, we are all aware that our party is currently facing some challenges at the national level, and this is snowballing into crisis in some states. However, we have been so lucky in Osun State, the State Executive of the party has remained united in spite of the shenanigans of some people.

“We cannot shy away from the fact that some members of the party have been attempting to take advantage of the crisis at the national level to cause confusion and division in Osun State Chapter of the Labour Party. We equally acknowledge the presence of members with inordinate ambition, which is gradually leading to the factionalization of the party.

“The intention is to create parallel structures at the National level and the states to lend support to the dirty agenda of scuttling the legal struggle of reclaiming the mandate of Mr. Peter Obi and Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed in the 2023 Presidential election.

“We observe that if the activities of these undemocratic persons are not checked on time, it will either weaken the Labour Party structure in Osun or collapse it totally. Based on the foregoing, the State Executive Council of the Labour Party met on Thursday, May 11, 2023 to address all the issues and forge ahead.

“At the meeting, we resolved among other things, that: We affirm and assert our loyalty, support and commitment to the National Working Committee of our great party led by our lawfully recongnised National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure.”