Shettima Presides Over First NEC Meeting Under Tinubu’s Govt

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Thursday, presided over the maiden meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC).

Naija News reports that the meeting took place after President Bola Tinubu inaugurated the NEC at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja.

The National Economic Council is constitutionally headed by Vice President Kashim Shettima, with State governors, the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, amongst others as members.

The NEC was established by the provisions of the Constitution of the FRN, 1999, as amended; Section 153(1) and Paragraphs 18 & 19 of Part I of the Third Schedule

The NEC meets monthly and has the mandate to advise the President concerning the economic affairs of the Federation, and in particular on measures necessary for the coordination of the economic planning efforts or economic programmes of the various Governments of the Federation.

Membership of the NEC comprises of the 36 State Governors, the Governor of the CBN and other co-opted Government officials.

Earlier, the President had promised Nigerians that there will be no excuse for the failure of his administration.

President Tinubu also charged the council to support his administration in transforming the economic Fortunes of the country.

He stated that the task of growing the nation’s economy is quite enormous, restating his administration’s commitment to delivering on its promises to Nigerians.