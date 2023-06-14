Shettima Meets With State House Perm Sec., Senior Civil Servants

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Tuesday, met with the Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, and other senior civil servants in the Office of the Vice President.

Naija News learned that the meeting, which was held in the vice president’s office, was to brief him on the functions and responsibilities of the various units in his office.

After receiving briefings from the various heads of units, Shettima called on the heads of units to help him in the execution of the mandate of the Bola Tinubu-led government.

He also expressed optimism for a harmonious working relationship with all the staff and hoped that their experience would assist in the discharge of the responsibilities of his office.

Meanwhile, in a chat with State House correspondents after the meeting, Umar said the interaction with the Vice President “is part of the obligations of the institutional officers to welcome our principals and assist them to settle down without let or hindrance.”

He stated that it is to “place on the table the roles and responsibilities of the various offices and officers deployed to help them discharge their mandates to the country.”

Umar further disclosed that it was important to provide an efficient service to the new administration of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Shettima.

He said “We are looking forward to a very robust execution of our roles and also supporting them to discharge their duties to the nation and to make that smooth, safe, secure, and efficient.

“The briefing was very healthy and we will continue to do that with the regularity that is required in order to maintain the efficiency that is expected of this high office.”

Present at the meeting were the principal aides of the Vice President led by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, and heads of the various units in his office.