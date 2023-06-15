President Tinubu Inaugurates NEC [Video]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday inaugurated the National Economic Council (NEC) at the Council Chambers, Aso Villa.

The National Economic Council is constitutionally headed by Vice President Kashim Shettima, with State governors, the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, amongst others as members.

The National Economic Council was established by the provisions of the Constitution of the FRN, 1999, as amended; Section 153(1) and Paragraphs 18 & 19 of Part I of the Third Schedule.

Membership of the NEC comprises of the 36 State Governors, the Governor of the CBN and other co-opted Government officials

Speaking at the inauguration of the NEC, President Tinubu noted that the task of reviving the economy before the new administration is daunting but noted that there would be no excuses not to deliver, since they all begged and even danced before Nigerians to give them the job.

He charged the Council to get to work, pointing out that Nigerians are waiting for them, saying “it is very reassuring that our citizens are behind us, but they want reforms and they want them very quickly.”