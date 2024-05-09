President Tinubu Makes Fresh Appointment

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday.

The statement reads: “Engr. Woke is a seasoned engineer and politician. He had served as Chairman of Emohua local government area of Rivers State and was Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, for many years.

“The President expects the new Chief Executive Officer of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority to discharge his duties with integrity and in conformity with the highest standards of transparency, while working at harnessing and developing the water resource potential of the area, as well as ensuring that the Authority is a channel for holistic and integrated industrial, agricultural, and community development.”

Meanwhile, in a move to quell growing speculations regarding his health and recent activities, the Presidency has released a video showcasing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu walking to his office within the presidential villa in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the release of the video comes after heightened public curiosity and concern due to the absence of any visual proof of President Tinubu’s return to Nigeria following a two-week sojourn abroad.

The 27-second clip shared by Dada Olusegun, Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, captures President Tinubu accompanied by at least 15 aides, heading to his office from his official residence.

The video was captioned: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu back at his desk this morning, receives briefing from HM Bosun Tijani, NCC EVC and HM Wale Edun, HM of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy at the State House.”