Presidency Releases Video Of Tinubu At Work Amid Speculations Over His Health

In a move to quell growing speculations regarding his health and recent activities, the Presidency has released a video showcasing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu walking to his office within the presidential villa in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the release of the video comes after heightened public curiosity and concern due to the absence of any visual proof of President Tinubu’s return to Nigeria following a two-week sojourn abroad.

The 27-second clip shared by Dada Olusegun, Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, captures President Tinubu accompanied by at least 15 aides, heading to his office from his official residence.

The video was captioned: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu back at his desk this morning, receives briefing from HM Bosun Tijani, NCC EVC and HM Wale Edun, HM of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy at the State House.”

The decision to release this video addresses the unusual silence that followed the president’s return from his recent trips to the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia, a deviation from his administration’s usual practice.

Typically, President Tinubu’s arrivals and departures have been well-documented by his aides, with routine postings of pictures and videos, particularly at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, where he is often seen being bid farewell or welcomed by top government officials, including the Chief of Staff, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Ministers, and Governors.

The absence of such multimedia content during his latest return had sparked a flurry of speculations and concerns about his well-being, further fueled by a mere news flash from NTA stating, “President Bola Tinubu returns to Abuja after his trips to the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia,” without accompanying visuals.