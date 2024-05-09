Tinubu Appoints Ekpo As Co-Chairman Of NCDMB Governing Council

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, as the Co-Chairman of the Governing Council of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Ngelale said the appointment is in line with President Tinubu’s avowed commitment to establish a more efficient, targeted, and consistent approval process for unique oil and gas projects in the country,

The presidential spokesman added that the appointment is also to further ensure effective oversight of the gas aspect of the nation’s assets.

Ngelale asserted that the President remains committed to unlocking Nigeria’s immense gas potential to stimulate industrial development, job creation, and sustainable economic growth.

President Tinubu Makes Fresh Appointment

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has approved the appointment of Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday.

Ngelale said Woke is a seasoned engineer and politician. He had served as Chairman of Emohua local government area of Rivers State and was Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, for many years.