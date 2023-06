The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 22.41 percent in May 2023, up from 22.22 percent in the previous month.

The NBS made the country’s May inflation known in the latest CPI report released on Thursday in Abua.

Naija News reports that the CPI measures the rate of change in prices of goods and services (inflation) in the country.

More details later…