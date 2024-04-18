States With Highest, Lowest Petrol Price – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in its report released on Thursday, disclosed that analysis by zones showed that the North-East zone recorded the highest average retail petrol price in March 2024 at N732.37, while the South-West recorded the lowest price at N654.24 per litre.

Naija News reports that the bureau, in its Petrol Price Watch for March 2024, released in Abuja, said that the average retail price of a litre of petrol increased from N246.29 in March 2023 to N696.79 in March 2024.

It said that the March 2024 price of N696.79 represented a 163.65 per cent increase over the price of N264.29 recorded in March 2023.

The bureau added that based on state analysis, Taraba recorded the highest retail price, followed by Yobe and Adamawa, while Lagos, Oyo, and Ogun recorded the lowest.

The bureau said, “Comparing the average price value with the previous month of February 2024, the average retail price increased by 2.56 per cent from N679.36.

“On state profile analysis, Taraba paid the highest average retail price of N761.92 per litre, followed by Yobe and Adamawa at N749.09 and N735.00, respectively.

“Conversely, Lagos, Oyo, and Ogun paid the lowest average retail price at N630.75, N645.88 and N651.25.”