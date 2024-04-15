States With The Highest And Lowest Food Price Inflation Rates In Nigeria For March 2024 (Full List)

Advertisement

The lastest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), has unveiled states in Nigeria with the highest and lowest food inflation rates.

Naija News reports the data released on Monday by the NBS, are for the month of March 2024.

According to the NBS, the states with the highest food inflation rates are:

Abia (5.17%)

Cross River (5.14%)

Bayelsa (4.75%)

Those with the lowest food inflation rates are:

Borno (1.59%)

Yobe (2.08%)

Adamawa (2.12%)

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s inflation rate has increased to 33.2% for the month of March 2024 according to the latest data released on Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The new figure represents a 1.5% increase from the 32.7% recorded in February 2024.

The NBS data shows that on a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 11.16% points higher compared to the rate recorded in March 2023, which was 22.04%. This shows that the headline inflation rate (year-on-year basis) increased in the month of March 2024 when compared to the same month in the preceding year (i.e., March 2023).

Furthermore, on a month-on-month basis, the headline inflation rate in March 2024 was 3.02%, which was 0.10% lower than the rate recorded in February 2024 (3.12%). This means that in the month of March 2024, the rate of increase in the average price level is less than the rate of increase in the average price level in February 2024.