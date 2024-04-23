Air Fare Rose By 18.96 Per Cent In One Year – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported a significant rise in the cost of air travel within Nigeria, with average airfare increasing by 18.96% over the past year.

Naija News reports that this increase was detailed in the Bureau’s latest “Transport Fare Watch for March 2024” report released on Tuesday, April 23.

According to the report, the average airfare for specified routes within the country rose from ₦74,782.43 in March 2023 to ₦88,964.86 in March 2024.

The document also highlighted a month-on-month increase of 1.10% from February 2024.

The Transport Fare Watch report, which examines various categories of transportation costs, including bus journeys within cities and between states, motorcycle rides, and waterway passenger transport, noted increases across several sectors.

Notably, the average fare for bus journeys within cities rose by 1.85% from February 2024 to March 2024, reaching N969.32, marking a significant year-on-year increase of 49.55% from N648.16 in March 2023.

For intercity bus travel, the average fare in March 2024 was N7,152.97, which represented a 2.14% increase from the previous month and a substantial 79.17% rise from March 2023 when the average fare was N3,992.36.

The report also detailed transportation fares by state. Anambra recorded the highest intercity bus fare at ₦9,700.00, followed by Akwa-Ibom at ₦9,000.00.

The lowest fares were observed in Kwara and Ebonyi, where costs were ₦5,500.00 and ₦5,700.00, respectively.

In terms of air transport charges for specific routes, Rivers State topped the list with an average fare of ₦100,000.00, followed by Kano at ₦96,000.00.

The least expensive fares were found in Abia and Plateau, costing ₦70,000.00 and N80,500.00 respectively.

Motorcycle transportation saw Lagos State with the highest fare of N850.00, with Ondo close behind at ₦725.00. The lowest motorcycle fares were in Anambra and Bayelsa, at ₦240.00 and ₦270.00 respectively.

Waterway transportation fares were highest in Bayelsa and Delta at ₦4,500.00 and ₦4,200.00, while the lowest were recorded in Borno and Gombe at ₦440.00 and ₦560.00.