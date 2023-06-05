Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 5th June, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 5th June 2023

The President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has announced that it will consider list of demands from the Trade Union Congress (TUC) which includes minimum wage.

Naija News reports that the present administration made this known after its meeting with the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) at the State House, Abuja.

Speaking to State House correspondents after a meeting between the Federal Government and the TUC which lasted for about three hours, spokesperson for the Federal government, Dele Alake, said that the government will also look at the practicability of the demands.

He said that most fundamentally the President, Bola Tinubu, will constitute a tripartite committee to include states and the organised labour and the private sector to study the dynamics of the minimum wage augmentation to reach an amicable conclusion.

He further explained that there is no disagreement with the NLC over their demand for a review of the minimum wage or a return to status quo, noting that the FG representatives will meet with the President to crystallize decisions on the demands.

He added that the absence of the NLC does not translate to an isolation of the group in the discussion but that the FG is making efforts to reach them, as the parties agreed to reconvene on Tuesday, 24 hours before a scheduled strike by the NLC.

Meanwhile, the TUC has maintained that the Federal Government, in the interest of social dialogue, revert the price of fuel while discussions continue.

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has shed more light on why Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi a.k.a Auxiliary was sacked as the chairman of the Park Management System (PMS) in the state.

Speaking on Sunday at the thanksgiving service in commemoration of Omituntun 2.0 administration at St. Peters Cathedral, Aremo, Ibadan, Makinde explained that the need to ensure a peaceful atmosphere and avoid fights in the garages necessitated his action.

According to him, no meaningful activity can take place in an atmosphere of insecurity hence the need to sanitize the system.

The Governor revealed that before the last election, his government had approached the different factions and emphasized the need to avoid fights but one of them said he can’t work with the others.

In response, Makinde narrated that he told the disagreeing party that there can only be one government in Oyo State.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) not to embark on its planned nationwide strike to protest the fuel subsidy removal.

Naija News recall that the Labour Union had kicked against the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu and also against the hike in the pump price of petrol by the NNPCL.

Speaking on Sunday shortly after a special “Thanksgiving Service” at the Cathedral Church of Christ in Marina, Lagos, the governor said going on strike will neither address nor resolve any issue.

Sanwo-Olu said “This is not the time to go on strike. Recall that all presidential candidates said the first thing they will do is remove fuel subsidy. So what has changed? What has President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said or done that is different from what others would have done?

“The president has not even spent one week in office. We need to be very patient and reason together. Let us not make the issue about politics, but let’s support this man. We should allow him to go and reflect.

“Strike will not resolve anything; it won’t address the issue. The point should be how to ensure a sustained turnaround in our economy.

“The president mentioned better wages, and we started that in Lagos in January, and I hope other states can key into it.

“We don’t need to wait for the national government, we just need to reflect on what the challenges are in the country and seek ways to resolve them.

“So I plead with the NLC to not turn the subsidy issue into a political one. The leadership should know they are leading people and so there is a need to restrain themselves.

“Let us be patient and work with the president. NNPC has said it has more than enough fuel to go around, so there is no need to heat up the polity.

The delay in appointing aides by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu since his inauguration on May 29th is allegedly due to his meticulous approach in choosing his team.

As of now, only the Chief of Staff, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and the Deputy Chief of Staff have been announced.

An air of anticipation pervades the Presidential Villa as key aides and cabinet members remain unappointed a week into Tinubu’s presidency.

Observers expected the President to promptly declare his spokespeople, SGF, Chief of Staff, and other cabinet ministers.

Despite not having a complete team, President Tinubu has been actively leading the nation’s affairs from his private residence, conducting meetings with senior officials and foreign dignitaries.

Sources that spoke with NewTelegraph indicate that the President is meticulously reviewing prospective aides’ credentials and will soon announce his team.

Several individuals, including members of Tinubu’s campaign team, have been frequently seen around the President, leading to speculations about their likely roles in his administration.

The Senior Special Assistant to former President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu has said the first thing he wants is to rest after a long eight years of service.

The former president’s spokesman said he, first of all, wants to go on vacation because he needs time to unwind and calm down, Naija News learnt.

Shehu told Daily Trust in an interview that the vacation is paramount to him because there was no provision for annual vacation for personal staff.

Speaking about his next move for him, the former presidential aide noted that he desires to teach at the Bayero University (BUK)in Kano.

A planned meeting between President Bola Tinubu and incoming members of the House of Representatives from opposition parties has been postponed to Thursday.

The meeting was originally scheduled for Monday, alongside a meeting with opposition members-elect of the Senate, which remains on schedule.

President Tinubu’s invitation, sent out on Saturday, was signed by the Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijani Umar, on behalf of the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The letter was addressed to the Clerk of the National Assembly, asking for all concerned members to attend and provide their details for security clearance.

The change in date was communicated to the members-elect through a notice which stated, “This is to inform members-elect that the meeting with the President has been postponed till Thursday. Proper communication will be sent subsequently. Regards.”

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has replaced Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi a.k.a Auxiliary with Alhaji Oluwatomiwa Omolewa as the Chairman of the Park Management System (PMS) in the state.

The replacement was announced in a statement on Sunday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

The statement also disclosed that Alhaji Kasali Ajisafe Lawal was named as the new secretary of the PMS.

“Oyo State Government has announced Alhaji Oluwatomiwa Omolewa, former Park Management System (PMS) Secretary, as the new Chairman.

“Alhaji Kasali Ajisafe Lawal is to serve as the secretary,” the statement reads in part.

Olanrewaju explained that the appointments are part of the reorganization of the PMS embarked upon by the state government.

President Bola Tinubu has reportedly appointed a former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu as the new National Security Adviser (NSA).

The purported appointment was contained in a tweet on Sunday by former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani.

According to Sani, many vicious and envious persons ensured Ribadu didn’t get any appointment during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari but his appointment as the NSA by Tinubu is commendable.

He wrote: “The appointment of Nuhu Ribadu as the new NSA is commendable. I was quite aware of the vicious and envious persons who ensured that Ribadu was denied any appointment in the last eight years because of the reason that he was not a buharist. The challenge before him is addressing our security challenges. I wish him all the best.”

The appointment is however yet to be confirmed by the presidency.

Electricity workers under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) have begun mobilizing to join the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) protest strike against the fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu’s government.

Naija News reports that if electricity workers join the strike, the nation will experience a blackout.

NUEE disclosed this in a memo dated June 2, signed by its general secretary, Dominic Igwebike.

The memo reads: “Sequel to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on June 2. 2023 at the Labour house Abuja, over the sudden removal of fuel subsidy, which has brought untold hardship to Nigerians as well as increased inflation in the economy, the NLC has directed that the nationwide withdrawal of Services action will commence on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.”

The planned strike will see electricity employees nationwide withdraw their services by midnight on Wednesday.

The immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, has asked the former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, to respect the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the zoning of Presiding offices in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Naija News reports that this has boosted the Senate Presidency ambition of former Senate Minority leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

Recall that the APC had announced the endorsement of Senator Akpabio and three others for the principal positions in the National Assembly. The ruling party endorsed Senator Akpabio from South-South for Senate President, Senator Jubrin Barau from the North-west for Deputy Senate President, Tajudeen Abass from the North-west for Speaker, House of Representatives and Hon. Kanu, South-East for Deputy Speaker.

This did not go down well with some members of the party and especially those aspiring for the position of Presiding offices in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

However, Vanguard reports that Buhari has outrightly rejected Yari’s bid for the number three position in the country.

It was gathered that the former President rejected Yari when he visited Buhari to seek his endorsement.

A source said that Buhari was so angry about the decision of Yari to go ahead with his aspiration forgetting the fragile nature of the country since the emergence of the President and Vice President with a Muslim background.

The source said, “They came to Daura believing that they could use their money to buy the conscience of the former First family just as they believe that money would get them the position.

