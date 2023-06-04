10th NASS: Buhari Rejects Yari, Kalu, Izunaso, Others, Reveals Candidates

The immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, has asked the former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, to respect the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the zoning of Presiding offices in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Naija News reports that this has boosted the Senate Presidency ambition of former Senate Minority leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

Recall that the APC had announced the endorsement of Senator Akpabio and three others for the principal positions in the National Assembly. The ruling party endorsed Senator Akpabio from South-South for Senate President, Senator Jubrin Barau from the North-west for Deputy Senate President, Tajudeen Abass from the North-west for Speaker, House of Representatives and Hon. Kanu, South-East for Deputy Speaker.

This did not go down well with some members of the party and especially those aspiring for the position of Presiding offices in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Lawmakers-elect like Senator Abdulaziz Yari, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Senator Osita Izunaso, Senator Sani Musa, Deputy Speaker Idris Wase, Hon Aliyu Betara, and many others have pressed on with their ambition.

However, Vanguard reports that Buhari has outrightly rejected Yari’s bid for the number three position in the country.

It was gathered that the former President rejected Yari when he visited Buhari to seek his endorsement.

tA source said that Buhari was so angry about the decision of Yari to go ahead with his aspiration forgetting the fragile nature of the country since the emergence of the President and Vice President with a Muslim background.

The source said, “They came to Daura believing that they could use their money to buy the conscience of the former First family just as they believe that money would get them the position.

“They were all told to go back and respect the position of the President and the party leadership on their choices for the leadership of the National Assembly.”

According to the source, Buhari reminded Yari that he did not meddle in the affairs of the National Assembly throughout his eight years in office and that it would not be now that he is out of office that he would attempt to undermine the independence of the legislature to choose its leaders.

It was also gathered that efforts to drag the former First Lady Aisha Buhari into the matter did not yield any positive result, as she was said to have rebuffed the attempt.

She was said to have cited the unity of the country as being paramount to the former president’s family than any personal ambition.

Only five Senators-elect were said to have accompanied Yari to the Daura home of the former President.

It was gathered at the time of writing this report that the camp of Senators Godswill Akpabio and Barau has swelled with five new converts, thus increasing the number of Senators-Elect who have endorsed the ticket.