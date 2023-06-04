‘Tinubu Reportedly Appoints Nuhu Ribadu As NSA’

President Bola Tinubu has reportedly appointed a former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu as the new National Security Adviser (NSA).

The purported appointment was contained in a tweet on Sunday by former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani.

According to Sani, many vicious and envious persons ensured Ribadu didn’t get any appointment during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari but his appointment as the NSA by Tinubu is commendable.

He wrote: “The appointment of Nuhu Ribadu as the new NSA is commendable. I was quite aware of the vicious and envious persons who ensured that Ribadu was denied any appointment in the last eight years because of the reason that he was not a buharist. The challenge before him is addressing our security challenges. I wish him all the best.”

The appointment is however yet to be confirmed by the presidency.

Tell Nigerians What Buhari Handed Over To You

Meanwhile, Senator Shehu Sani has challenged President Bola Tinubu to reveal the status of the country to Nigerians as contained in the handover books gotten from the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Sani, it is wrong for Tinubu to want Nigerians to make sacrifices for the country without knowing the details of the current situation of things in the country.

Taking to his Twitter account on Saturday, the former Kaduna lawmaker said Nigerians need to know the truth about what the Tinubu administration inherited from the outgone Buhari government.

He wrote: “The Tinubu Government must set aside party solidarity and tell the country the truth about what they inherited as contained in the handover book. It’s unfair to ask the poor masses to make sacrifices without knowing the details of what happened under the last administration.”