Supermarkets Selling Underweight And Re-bagged Rice Uncovered In Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC, uncovered supermarkets in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, selling underweight and re-bagged rice.

Naija News reports that the commission made this known in a terse statement posted on its X handle on Thursday, April 25.

The FCCPC said its operatives in the South-South Zonal office raided some supermarkets in the Woji area of Port Harcourt and seized the underweight and re-bagged rice.

The statement read, “FCCPC’s South-South Zonal Office conducted a routine enforcement operation in some supermarkets in the Woji area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, targeting underweight and re-bagged rice. Products that were suspected to be substandard were evacuated for further investigation.”

In related news, in a bid to protect consumers from paying exorbitant prices for goods, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) implemented a program on Thursday to enforce price visibility at supermarkets in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Naija News understands that the exercise kicked off at 4U Supermarket in Wuse 2, Abuja, in direct response to consumer worries over escalating prices of goods.

The commission reiterated the issue of price disparities and underlined the significance of consumers’ access to accurate pricing information.

This effort aligns with the commission’s pledge to protect consumers amidst the increasing costs of goods and services despite the recent appreciation of the Naira against the dollar.

The acting Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive of FCCPC, Dr. Adamu Abdullahi, emphasized that the current situation is deemed unacceptable and assured consumers of protection from exploitation.

He acknowledged the concerns raised by Nigerians about the ongoing escalation in product and service prices.