Makinde Opens Up On Why Auxiliary Was Sacked As Oyo State PMS Chairman

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has shed more light on why Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi a.k.a Auxiliary was sacked as the chairman of the Park Management System (PMS) in the state.

Speaking on Sunday at the thanksgiving service in commemoration of Omituntun 2.0 administration at St. Peters Cathedral, Aremo, Ibadan, Makinde explained that the need to ensure a peaceful atmosphere and avoid fights in the garages necessitated his action.

According to him, no meaningful activity can take place in an atmosphere of insecurity hence the need to sanitize the system.

The Governor revealed that before the last election, his government had approached the different factions and emphasized the need to avoid fights but one of them said he can’t work with the others.

In response, Makinde narrated that he told the disagreeing party that there can only be one government in Oyo State.

He said: “Before the last election, it wasn’t as if there is no thugs but we called them and told them the new Oyo State we want. We don’t want them to fight themselves, we don’t want fight to break from our garages every time

“We told them, don’t fight anybody. if we are re-elected, we shall ensure we unite you so that everyone can get what belongs to him or her for people and the government to operate in the atmosphere of peace.

“But one of them said he can’t work with others. so I said two governments cannot operate in the State, there will only be one government.”

Governor Makinde appreciated God for his achievements during his first term in office but noted that the most important thing in Omituntun 2.0 is the upgrade of the condition of the people, promising that his government shall do everything possible to make the upgrade seamless and provide an atmosphere for people to comply.

Naija News recalls Governor Makinde, through his Chief of Staff, Hon. Segun Ogunwuyi last Tuesday announced the dissolution of the PMS headed by the former NURTW boss, Auxiliary.

Hours later, the Oyo State Police Command also raided a residence belonging to Auxillary where weapons, charms, and other dangerous weapons were recovered.

Auxiliary himself has been declared wanted by the Police.