‘Let Me Rest’ – Buhari’s Spokesman, Garba Shehu Speaks On His Next Move 

The Senior Special Assistant to former President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu has said the first thing he wants is to rest after a long eight years of service.

The former president’s spokesman said he, first of all, wants to go on vacation because he needs time to unwind and calm down, Naija News learnt.

Shehu told Daily Trust in an interview that the vacation is paramount to him because there was no provision for annual vacation for personal staff.

He said ”If I recall very well, I said I would, first of all, go on vacation because I need time to decompress and calm down. For eight years, there was no provision for annual vacation for personal staff. Therefore, my priority number one is to go and rest, and then think of what to do.”

Speaking about his next move for him, the former presidential aide noted that he desires to teach at the Bayero University (BUK)in Kano.

Shehu said ”Yes, I said BUK was one of the options. Did I hear from BUK since my interview? I don’t know if they had read the interview because nobody has spoken to me.

”I don’t want to mention organisations like television, radio or newspaper, but one of them, including one from the United States, has said: “Why don’t you join us? We will accommodate you.” But I am not giving a thought to all of that. Let me rest.”

Answering if he would honour the invitation of the new administration to serve, Shehu said ”If I am asked to serve, I will serve, but I am not going to politicians’ houses. Alhamdulillah, I still have the strength to serve. And I think there is still more one can do. But I will not lobby or beg for jobs; I didn’t do it before.”