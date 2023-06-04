Fuel Subsidy: Nationwide Blackout Looms As Electricity Workers To Join NLC Strike

Electricity workers under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) have begun mobilizing to join the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) protest strike against the fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu’s government.

Naija News reports that if electricity workers join the strike, the nation will experience a blackout.

NUEE disclosed this in a memo dated June 2, signed by its general secretary, Dominic Igwebike.

The memo reads: “Sequel to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on June 2. 2023 at the Labour house Abuja, over the sudden removal of fuel subsidy, which has brought untold hardship to Nigerians as well as increased inflation in the economy, the NLC has directed that the nationwide withdrawal of Services action will commence on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.”

The planned strike will see electricity employees nationwide withdraw their services by midnight on Wednesday.

“Please note that withdrawal of Services nationwide commences from 0.00 hours of Wednesday, June 7, 2023,” the memo added.