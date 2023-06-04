‘Why Tinubu Is Delaying Appoinments In His Cabinet’

The delay in appointing aides by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu since his inauguration on May 29th is allegedly due to his meticulous approach in choosing his team.

As of now, only the Chief of Staff, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and the Deputy Chief of Staff have been announced.

An air of anticipation pervades the Presidential Villa as key aides and cabinet members remain unappointed a week into Tinubu’s presidency.

Observers expected the President to promptly declare his spokespeople, SGF, Chief of Staff, and other cabinet ministers.

Despite not having a complete team, President Tinubu has been actively leading the nation’s affairs from his private residence, conducting meetings with senior officials and foreign dignitaries.

Sources that spoke with NewTelegraph indicate that the President is meticulously reviewing prospective aides’ credentials and will soon announce his team.

Several individuals, including members of Tinubu’s campaign team, have been frequently seen around the President, leading to speculations about their likely roles in his administration.

Some have already stepped up as de facto spokespeople, with expectations that one might be named Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

Since Tinubu’s inauguration, the Presidential Villa has been abuzz with candidates lobbying for top positions in the 10th National Assembly.

Several candidates have visited the President to seek his support, including Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

An anonymous All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain has warned against the President or the Presidency selecting presiding officers for the 10th Assembly without considering the party’s national leadership.

The chieftain asserted, “For those going to the Presidency, they should remember that the Presidency would go but the party would remain.”

In a breath of fresh air, President Tinubu made his first few appointments last Friday, giving Nigerians a glimpse of his nascent administration.