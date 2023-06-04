Gov. Makinde Appoints New PMS Chairman To Replace Auxiliary

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has replaced Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi a.k.a Auxiliary with Alhaji Oluwatomiwa Omolewa as the Chairman of the Park Management System (PMS) in the state.

The replacement was announced in a statement on Sunday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

The statement also disclosed that Alhaji Kasali Ajisafe Lawal was named as the new secretary of the PMS.

“Oyo State Government has announced Alhaji Oluwatomiwa Omolewa, former Park Management System (PMS) Secretary, as the new Chairman.

“Alhaji Kasali Ajisafe Lawal is to serve as the secretary,” the statement reads in part.

Olanrewaju explained that the appointments are part of the reorganization of the PMS embarked upon by the state government.

Why Auxiliary Was Sacked As PMS Chairman

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has shed more light on why Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi a.k.a Auxiliary was sacked as the chairman of the Park Management System (PMS) in the state.

Speaking on Sunday at the thanksgiving service in commemoration of Omituntun 2.0 administration at St. Peters Cathedral, Aremo, Ibadan, Makinde explained that the need to ensure a peaceful atmosphere and avoid fights in the garages necessitated his action.

According to him, no meaningful activity can take place in an atmosphere of insecurity hence the need to sanitize the system.

The Governor revealed that before the last election, his government had approached the different factions and emphasized the need to avoid fights but one of them said he can’t work with the others.

In response, Makinde narrated that he told the disagreeing party that there can only be one government in Oyo State.