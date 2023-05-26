Erik ten Hag Insists Manchester United Belong To The Champions League

The manager of Manchester United, Erik ten Hag, has insisted that his side belong to the UEFA Champions League after they sealed their qualification for the tournament on Thursday.

Manchester United were forced to play in the Europa League, the continent’s second-tier club competition in the outgoing season. The Premier League club didn’t go beyond the quarter-finals stage before Spanish club, Sevilla knocked them out of the competition.

After exiting the Europa League, Erik ten Hag and his boys did all they could to qualify for the Champions League. They achieved that on Thursday after thrashing struggling Chelsea Football Club 4-1 at Old Trafford.

In the post-match press conference, Ten Hag agrees with the assertion of the former manager of Arsenal, Arsene Wenger that qualifying for the Champions League is as prestigious as winning a title.

He doesn’t, however, take his success for granted and is already putting together a wishlist for the upcoming transfer window.

“This club belongs in the Champions League,” Ten Hag said after United sealed their top-four spot on Thursday.

“Finishing in the top four was the main objective. The competition is tough, there are many teams with really good squads, good managers, and high budgets.

“For this moment it is the maximum but we want more and I don’t have a lot of patience. Standards have to go up. Manchester City are playing outstanding football but we have a way to go.”

The season is not completely over for Erik ten Hag and his boys yet. Apart from the fact that they are playing their last league game against Fulham on Sunday, May 28, they have a chance of ending the season on a higher note.

At 3 PM WAT on June 3, 2023, Manchester United are scheduled to take on Manchester City in the FA Cup final at the prestigious Wembley Stadium.

If the Red Devils manage to beat City to the title, they would leave the season with two titles after beating Newcastle United 2-0 to win the Carabao Cup. But if City win, they will maintain their drive to end this season with three major titles after sealing the Premier League title and having a date with Real Madrid in the Champions League final on June 10.