Top Four Race: Erik Ten Hag Insists Man United’s Fate Is Not In Liverpool’s Hands

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has insisted that his side are still in control of the top-four race despite losing two successive games.

Manchester United stunned their fans as they recorded two defeats in the last four days at a period 5th placed Liverpool have been enjoying a series of victories.

The fact that coach Erik Ten Hag and his boys have dropped six points in less than a week has increased Liverpool’s hope of breaking into the top four at the tail end of the season.

Liverpool which started the season struggling to win games have enjoyed seven games unbeaten run which has reduced the margin between them and United to just one point.

However, United still have a game in hand which is one of the reasons coach Ten Hag insisted that United’s fate of finishing in the top four is not in Liverpool’s hands.

When he was asked if Liverpool’s form was affecting his squad after Manchester United’s stunning 1-0 defeat to relegation-threatened West Ham United on Sunday, Erik ten Hag said: “It’s not about Liverpool it’s about us because if you look to the table we have everything in our hands.

“If we bring our performance and we bring our standards we will win games. We don’t have to look to others, we have to look to ourselves, and we have to find a way to get back to our levels.

“Nothing changes. We could have made it easier if we had won, but we need three wins in four games. Everything is in our hands. We have to believe.”

Manchester United are condemned to win all their remaining four league games to give 7th-placed Brighton, 6th-placed Tottenham Hotspur, and 5th-placed Liverpool no chance to take their place in the top four.