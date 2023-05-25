Manchester United Humble Chelsea At Old Trafford To Seal UCL Spot

Chelsea continued with their helplessness in the 2022-2023 season by falling like a pack of cards at Old Trafford to a Manchester United side that wants nothing but Champions League football next season.

Interim manager Frank Lampard led Chelsea into the game with just one win since April which goes to show how weak the London-based side have been this season.

During the game at Old Trafford, Manchester United midfielder, Casemiro, opened the scoring as early as the 6th minute to sound an alarm of panic to the Blue side.

After the early goal, United found it difficult to break through Chelsea’s defense until in the additional 5th minute of the first half when Casemiro provided a stunning assist to Anthony Martial.

United went into halftime with a 2-0 lead and returned as fired up as they started the game. But their dominance didn’t yield a goal until the last 20 minutes of the encounter.

In the 73rd minute, Bruno Fernandes scored from the penalty spot to make it 3-0 in favor of the Red Devils. Five minutes later, Marcus Rashford added the fourth goal for coach Erik ten Hag’s side.

Chelsea didn’t go down without a little bit of a fight. The club’s loanee João Félix scored for the Blue side in the 89th minute. Unfortunately, that ended up as a consolation goal.

The 4-1 win has cemented Manchester United’s spot in the top four. They are currently occupying the 3rd spot on the league table with 72 points in 37 games, 2 points above fourth-placed Newcastle United which means that Champions League football is secured for both United and Newcastle next season.

While Chelsea are occupying their worst spot since 1993 (12th spot) with 43 points in 37 games despite £600 million investment in signing players in the last two transfer windows.