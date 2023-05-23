Manchester United Plan To Storm Napoli For Osimhen, Others

Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly ready to spend a sizable sum of money on the trio of Victor Osimhen, Kim Min-Jae, and Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia due to their impressive Serie A performances at Napoli.

Osimhen, Kim, and Kvaratskhelia are at the top of United’s list of players they aim to sign in the upcoming transfer market, according to the Italian magazine Ilnapolista.

The most sought-after striker going into the summer transfer window is Osimhen, who joined Napoli in the summer of 2020.

The Nigerian international helped Napoli win their first Italian title in 33 years with 23 goals in just 30 Serie A games.

The Glazers family has reportedly urged United’s new owners to prepare for a rush of transfers this summer, according to reports.

The Qatari offer for Manchester United, led by Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, appears to be in pole position to win the ongoing takeover talks with the assurance of an additional $1 billion set aside for investment in the club.

Erik ten-Hag, the manager of United, reportedly wants to bring in five players to fill four spots this summer which could cost the club over €500 million.

“Manchester United are planning for the biggest transfer market plan in football history,” Ilnapolista’s report read.

“Sources close to the Glazers suggest whoever owns the club, they have a plan ready to invest a minimum of €500m in players this summer. United has informed Qatar of this plan.”

While a member of Sheikh Jassim’s takeover bid said, “United gave us the list of players they wanted to sign.

“First, a striker, who they intend to cover with Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen.

“Second, a midfielder like Frenkie de Jong, Adrien Rabiot, or Alexis Mac Allister.

“Thirdly, two central defenders, Ronald Araujo and Kim min-Jae for whom they offer €100m, and fourth on Kvaratskhelia or Kingsley Coman.”