Manchester United To Prioritize Signing Of Victor Osimhen Next Season

Premier League club, Manchester United have reportedly prioritized the signing of Nigerian charismatic forward, Victor Osimhen next seas

Reports claimed that Manchester United sent scouts to watch Napoli’s Champions League encounter against Milan in April due to Osimhen.

A report by the DailyMail also claimed that the 24-year-old Nigerian striker is well-liked by Red Devils executives, and United manager Erik Ten Hag is anxious to add a talented forward to his starting lineup this summer.

The former Lille forward who joined Napoli in the summer of 2020 is the most sought-after striker heading into the summer transfer window, thanks to his prolific performance in the outgoing 2022-2023 season.

The 24-year-old Nigerian striker assisted Napoli in winning the Italian title for the first time in 33 years as he scored 23 goals in just 29 Serie A games.

Naija News recalls that Victor Osimhen said in March that he would like to play in the Premier League while stressing that he wishes to spend at least one more season at Napoli.

Amidst that, a recent report by the DailyMail claimed: “Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is wanted by Paris Saint-Germain but he would prefer a move to the Premier League, despite a recent trip to the France capital.

“United boss Erik ten Hag has prioritized the signing of a new central striker this summer to spearhead their attack for the long-term. The 24-year-old is highly regarded by United transfer chiefs and he heads the club’s striking shortlist.

“United scouts attended Napoli’s Champions League clash against Milan last month, when the Nigerian found the net but it was not enough for his side to progress in Europe, but Osimhen’s goals fired the Italian club to their first league title in 33 years.”