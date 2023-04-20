Sevilla Embarrass Man United Out Of Europa League Quarter-Finals

Spanish La Liga club, Sevilla continued their dominance over Manchester United by knocking them out of the Europa League quarter-finals round tonight, April 20.

In the history of club football, Manchester United have never beaten Sevilla in all their meetings. This season was expected to be different but the Premier League club blew away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 in the first leg of the tie at Old Trafford.

Naija News recalls that during the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals round at Old Trafford, Marcel Sabitzer scored two goals for Manchester United within the first 21 minutes of the game.

Unfortunately, the game drastically turned around in the second half after Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane were forced to leave the pitch due to different degrees of injuries.

In their absence, Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire who were supposed to prevent their visitors from scoring scored an own goal each in 84th and injury time respectively to end the game in a 2-2 draw.

While in the return leg at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, Sevilla dominated the game in terms of attacking football but Manchester United enjoyed the ball possession.

Sevilla’s attacking-minded football paid off in the 8th minute when Youssef En-Nesyri gave the home team the lead. Afterward, Loïc Badé doubled Sevilla’s lead in the 47th minute.

While Manchester United continued to enjoy the ball possession, Sevilla sealed the win when the 25-year-old Moroccan striker En-Nesyri scored again in the 81st minute. The game ended in a 3-0 win as Manchester United ended their journey in the Europa League 5-2 on aggregate.

Other teams that have qualified for the Europa League semi-finals:

Juventus knocked out Sporting 2-1 on aggregate.

Leverkusen knocked out Union Saint-Gilloise 5-2 on aggregate.

As of the time of filling in this report, Roma and Feyenoord were still playing extra time after a 2-2 aggregate score.