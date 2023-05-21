Manchester City Defeat Chelsea To Celebrate 2022-2023 Premier League Title

Manchester City celebrated winning the Premier League for a record third consecutive season with their victory over Chelsea at Etihad Stadium on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

City were crowned champions on Saturday after Nottingham Forest defeated Arsenal even before they took on Chelsea today.

Hence, before the Manchester City Vs Chelsea clash, the Blues gave City a guard of honour as a sign of respect for being the newly crowned Premier League champions.

Also, ahead of the game, manager Pep Guardiola made nine changes from the starting lineup that humiliated Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals since they have nothing to lose in the EPL game.

Julian Alvarez who stood in for the rested Erling Haaland, scored with finesse in the 12th minute to give City the lead as their ecstatic supporters anticipated the trophy presentations and celebrations.

As the game went on, Chelsea had some of the better opportunities as Raheem Sterling’s attempt was well saved by City’s backup goalkeeper Stefan Ortega and Conor Gallagher hit the post with a header.

City continued with the unwavering run that has given them the title and the chance to win the Triple, sealing a 1-0 victory in front of their jubilant home fans with the FA Cup final at Wembley and the Champions League final in Istanbul yet to come.