Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 1st May, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 1st May 2023

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has berated opposition parties over their reaction to President Muhammadu Buhari’s analysis of the 2023 presidential election.

He advised the aggrieved parties to stop their endless complaint over the polls.

Speaking via a statement issued on Sunday, Mohammed argued that the analysis of President Muhammadu Buhari on the reason for the opposition’s loss in the 2023 elections was incontrovertible.

He said the opposition lost the election because of their overconfidence and complacency.

The Boeing 737 presidential jet has been flown abroad for comprehensive maintenance ahead of the swearing-in of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2023 as the new president of Nigeria.

According to reports obtained by Naija News on Sunday, the jet was flown abroad over the weekend.

Based on presidential villa sources quoted by The Punch, the 20-year-old NAF 001 will be returned in May and handed over to the new administration after major upgrades to its avionics and other mechanical systems.

During the next few weeks ahead of the handing over to a new leader of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will be flown on another aircraft on the Presidential Air Fleet, the source said.

The National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmad Usman El- Marzuq Esq, has recommended the expulsion of the party’s National Vice Chairman, Northwest, Salihu Moh. Lukman for dragging the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, to court.

Naija News recalls that Lukman had sued Adamu and Omisore over their failure to convene meetings of the relevant party organs as mandated by its Constitution.

Lukman had given a seven-day ultimatum to Adamu to commence efforts to convene a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC), where he (Adamu) will provide a financial account of the party.

The former Director General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) had threatened to institute a lawsuit against Adamu should he fail to do the needful within the stipulated timeframe, making good his threat last Thursday.

He also wrote President Muhammadu Buhari, explaining his reasons for dragging the duo to court, saying he was left with no option as they failed to heed his call to be guided by the party’s constitution.

But in a “legal opinion” dated 28th April 2023, and sighted Vanguard, which was dispatched to the duo of Adamu and Omisore as well as other NWC members, Ahmad Usman El- Marzuq called for Lukman’s expulsion.

The party’s National Legal Adviser said he had painstakingly gone through the reliefs sought and the affidavit in support of the Plaintiff’s Originating Summons with a fine-tooth comb, and it is his opinion that the suit borders mainly on the internal or domestic affairs of the Party which has been held in a plethora of decided cases to be non-justiciable.

The National Population Commission (NPC) has given a further explanation on why the 2023 census was postponed, saying the mood of the nation influenced the postponement.

The Commission said the election mood has not totally evaporated.

Naija News recalls President Muhammadu Buhari had officially approved the postponement of the 2023 Population and Housing Census, earlier scheduled for May 3-7 2023.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, to newsmen on Saturday.

Shedding more light on the postponed 2023 census, the NPC spokesperson, Isiaka Yahaya on Sunday said the need to allow the incoming administration to have input on the planned census so as to make use of the result effectively is part of the reasons for the postponement.

He added that there is no truth in rumours flying around that lack of funds was responsible for the postponement of the exercise.

The NPC spokesperson who made this known during an interview with Channels TV, said the commission was fully prepared for the exercise.

According to Yahaya, the date of the 2023 governorship elections which was shifted also affected the plans by the commission for the census because after gauging the mood of the nation after the elections, it was realized that the best thing to do was to postpone the census.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has distanced itself from reports claiming it plans to phase out the newly redesigned naira notes.

Naija News reports that the CBN debunked the report in a statement on Sunday by its Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Isa Abdulmumin.

In the statement posted on Twitter, CBN stated that speculations about the withdrawal of the new notes is unfounded and a ploy by some interests to cause panic among members of the public.

The apex bank reiterated that the new and old currency notes have been circulating side by side just as the Bank has taken delivery of a good quantity of the redesigned Bank notes.

Chief Victor Giadom and Ita Udosen have been sacked as chairman and secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) South-South Zone executive committee, respectively.

The Zonal Executive Committee of the party was said to have held a meeting on a matter of importance and unanimously passed a vote of no confidence on Giadom and Udosen.

Naija News understands that the decision resulted from the special resolution of an extraordinary meeting of the zonal executive committee held in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

According to The PUNCH, the resolution was signed by Blessing Agbomhere, acting zonal Chairman/Zonal Organizing Secretary, Chief Edet Ita Asia, acting Zonal Secretary/ Zonal Special Leader and Ogbuobodo, zonal Legal Adviser.

The other signatories were Ebimobowei Oyas, Zonal Youth Leader and Cynthia Princewill, Zonal Woman Leader.

The party stakeholders accused the APC National Vice Chairman of the Zone of refusing to call for meetings and disrupting every effort to call for meetings by members of the Zonal Executive Committee to transact the political business of the zone.

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the just concluded elections in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe has announced the withdrawal of his petition at the Election Petition Tribunal.

Naija News reports that Abe had filed a petition at the tribunal challenging the victory of Siminalayi Fubara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Addressing party leaders at his campaign office in Port Harcourt on Sunday, Senator Abe said his decision to withdraw the petition against PDP’s Fubara was in the interest of Rivers people.

Abe dismissed claims by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, that he was de-marketing the state with his comments after the election.

According to the former lawmaker, he was also not seeking appointment under the administration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) intercepted some parcels of drugs concealed in a car over the weekend in Lagos.

The development was confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday by the spokesperson of the Agency, Femi Babafemi.

He explained that at least 126 parcels of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis weighing 63 kilograms, were concealed in a used Toyota Corolla car imported from Toronto, Canada, at the Tincan port.

Naija News understands that the agency also thwarted an attempt by a freight agent, Chukwuemeka Samuel Mordi, to export 900 grams of the same substance, Loud, hidden inside the walls of a travelling bag containing food items, to Kenya.

The suspected was reported cornered by NDLEA officers at the SAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, on Saturday, 29th April.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced the delivery of the first electric buses in the Lagos Mass Transit master plan.

Naija News reports that Sanwo-Olu, in a statement via Instagram on Sunday, said the latest development is part of his administration’s increased efforts to modernize every sector in Lagos.

The governor said there is no need to panic about the vehicles stopping on the road as the buses not only reduce carbon emissions but also increase efficiency.

Sanwo-Olu added it is the beginning of his administration’s efforts to transform Lagos into an even smarter city as they continue to increase the fleet of electric vehicles, further modernizing the Lagos transportation system.

The Socio-Economic Rights And Accountability Project (SERAP) has sued the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over events during the 2023 general elections.

Naija News understands that the Rights group was challenging the electoral commission over its failure to investigate allegations of election violence and other electoral offences, including bribery against some state governors and their deputies during the just concluded elections.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, SERAP warned the electoral commission to promptly identify and arrest perpetrators of electoral violence or risk lawsuits.

The SERAP, in a statement made available on Sunday, April 30, said it was asking the court for “an order of mandamus compelling INEC to seek the appointment of an independent counsel to investigate allegations of electoral offences against state governors and their deputies during the 2023 elections.”

In a suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/583/2023 before the Federal High Court, Abuja, SERAP is also seeking “an order of mandamus compelling INEC to promptly, thoroughly and effectively investigate reports of electoral violence and other electoral offences committed during the elections, identify suspected perpetrators and their sponsors, and ensure their effective prosecution.”

The organisation argued that suspected perpetrators and their sponsors had “clearly” acted in violation of constitutional provisions, international standards and the Electoral Act by allegedly engaging in electoral violence and other electoral offences “in so blatant a fashion.”

SERAP reiterated that prosecuting politicians and their sponsors suspected involved in electoral offences would end the impunity of perpetrators.

Those are the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.