Presidential Jet Taken Abroad For Comprehensive Maintenance Ahead Of Tinubu’s Swearing In

The Boeing 737 presidential jet has been flown abroad for comprehensive maintenance ahead of the swearing-in of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2023 as the new president of Nigeria.

According to reports obtained by Naija News on Sunday, the jet was flown abroad over the weekend.

Based on presidential villa sources quoted by The Punch, the 20-year-old NAF 001 will be returned in May and handed over to the new administration after major upgrades to its avionics and other mechanical systems.

During the next few weeks ahead of the handing over to a new leader of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will be flown on another aircraft on the Presidential Air Fleet, the source said.

Though the country where the maintenance would take place remains unknown, past maintenance on the aircraft had been carried out by its manufacturer, Boeing, in the United States of America.