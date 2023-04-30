JUST IN: APC Sacks Giadom As South-South Chairman

Chief Victor Giadom and Ita Udosen have been sacked as chairman and secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) South-South Zone executive committee, respectively.

The Zonal Executive Committee of the party was said to have held a meeting on a matter of importance and unanimously passed a vote of no confidence on Giadom and Udosen.

Naija News understands that the decision resulted from the special resolution of an extraordinary meeting of the zonal executive committee held in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

According to The PUNCH, the resolution was signed by Blessing Agbomhere, acting zonal Chairman/Zonal Organizing Secretary, Chief Edet Ita Asia, acting Zonal Secretary/ Zonal Special Leader and Ogbuobodo, zonal Legal Adviser.

The other signatories were Ebimobowei Oyas, Zonal Youth Leader and Cynthia Princewill, Zonal Woman Leader.

The party stakeholders accused the APC National Vice Chairman of the Zone of refusing to call for meetings and disrupting every effort to call for meetings by members of the Zonal Executive Committee to transact the political business of the zone.

The resolution added, “The Zonal Chairman (National Vice Chairman South-South) Chief Victor Giadom has committed the following offences:

“The Zonal Chairman has refused to make use of the Zonal Office of the Party situated at no 46a, Orogbum Street, GRA, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and has frustrated every attempt of any member(s) to use the office for the efficient running of the Zone’s political activities.

“The Zonal Chairman has consistently refused, aborted and frustrated every effort to hold meetings, to coordinate and strategize on how to win the general elections in the Zone, and caused members of the Zonal Executive Committee disunity and frustration in their personal efforts to win votes for the party, and this affected the collective performance of the Party at the Zone.

“The Zonal Chairman has bluntly refused to accept or receive complaints and petitions from the States that make up the Zone.

“While sabotaging every effort to make the Zonal Party Secretariat operational and functional in the interest of all the members of the Party in the Zone, leaving members and leaders in the Zone to resorting to self-help, thereby encouraging intra-party disputations.

“That the Zonal Chairman refused to account for the funds remitted by the national body to the zonal body and donations from the party’s faithful for running the affairs of the zone.

“In consideration of the aforementioned reasons, we hereby pass a vote of no confidence on him as the Zonal Chairman and he is hereby removed as the Zonal Chairman of the Zonal Executive Committee of the Party.

“The Zonal Secretary, Chief Ita Udosen, has committed the following offences;

“Refusal to call for meetings and scuttling of every effort to call for meetings by members of the Zonal Executive Committee to transact the political business of the Zone.

“The Zonal Secretary, Chief Ita Udosen, has refused to make use of the Zonal Office of the Party situated at no 46a, Orogbum Street, GRA, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and has frustrated every attempt of any member(s) of the Zonal Executive Committee to use the office for the efficient running of the Zone.

“The Zonal Secretary, Chief Ita Udosen, refused, aborted and frustrated every effort to hold meetings to coordinate and strategize on how to win the general elections in the Zone, and caused some members of the Zonal Executive Committee disunity and frustration in their personal efforts to winning votes for the Party, and this affected the collective performance of the Party at the Zone.

It was said that the Zonal Secretary, Chief Ita Udosen, bluntly refused to accept or receive complaints and petitions from the States that make up the Zone while sabotaging every effort to make the Zonal Party Secretariat operational and functional, in the interest of all the members of the Party in the Zone, leaving members and leaders in the Zone to resorting to self-help, thereby encouraging intra-party disputations.

Considering the aforementioned reasons, the party stakeholders passed a vote of no confidence Giadom and Udosen.

“That after due deliberation, and in our committed effort to reorganise the Party in the South-South Zone, we the undersigned Zonal Executive Committee members, passed a resolution whereby members nominated and appointed Dr Blessing Agbomhere as the Acting Zonal Chairman (South-South) whereas Chief Edet Ita Asia as the Acting Zonal Secretary in conjunction with their present positions.

“It is also hereby resolved that all the petitions, complaints and correspondence should henceforth be forwarded to the South-South APC Liaison Office at APC Secretariat, Murtala Mohammed Highway, Calabar, Cross River State,” the communique added.