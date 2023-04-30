SERAP Sues INEC Over 2023 Elections

The Socio-Economic Rights And Accountability Project (SERAP) has sued the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over events during the 2023 general elections.

Naija News understands that the Rights group was challenging the electoral commission over its failure to investigate allegations of election violence and other electoral offences, including bribery against some state governors and their deputies during the just concluded elections.

SERAP made its action known in a post via its official Twitter account on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party (LP) has insisted that the 2023 presidential election was massively rigged in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The party, in a statement on Friday by its Acting National Secretary, Obiorah Ifoh said the APC did not win the election but stole the election.

LP made the submission in response to an earlier claim by President Muhammadu Buhari that the opposition parties lost the 2023 election due to overconfidence, complacency and bad tactical moves, Naija News reports.

But Ifoh said the President was totally wrong with his submission as the LP won the election, but it was stolen by the APC.

He added that the 2023 presidential election is the worst Nigeria has recorded since 1999 till date as it was riddled with violence, ballot snuffing, snatching and manipulations of results.

The LP scribe also accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of creating room for the election to be rigged by failing to adhere to the 2022 electoral act and failing to upload results in real time as promised.

According to Ifoh in his statement, Buhari’s “position on the outcome of the said election was false, untrue, and it is not a true reflection of what played out during the election.

“There are several reasons why opposition political parties lost the 2023 election; the first is that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC snubbed the electoral act wherein it failed to upload the result from the polling unit in real time as promised and in disregard to the laws guiding the election. The INEC by so doing, created room for that election to be rigged.”

He further claimed the “current APC president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu didn’t win the election, because the said election, particularly, the presidential election was manipulated and rigged beyond comprehension. So political parties didn’t lose the election because of overconfidence or complacency as proffered by Mr. President. APC in collaboration with the various government agencies simply rigged the election and rigged themselves into power.

“Let me remind Mr. President of the magnitude of violence, ballot snuffing, snatching and manipulations of results from the collation centres using security agencies, which included police, army amongst others as well as thugs to manipulate elections in favour of the ruling party.

“Recently, we saw the show of shame that took place in Adamawa. What played out in Adamawa was a microcosm of what played out all over the states during the February 25 and March 18 elections in Nigeria. Why the case of Adamawa was given huge publicity and attention was because of the involvement of an INEC National commissioner who was a victim, thus forcing INEC to take prompt action.

“From Lagos to Rivers, from north to southern parts of the country, all over, violence characterised that election. In most cases, some agents and supporters were not allowed access to the polling units,” the party chieftain claimed