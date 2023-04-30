Senator Abe Withdraws Petition Against PDP’s Victory In Rivers, Knocks Wike

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the just concluded elections in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe has announced the withdrawal of his petition at the Election Petition Tribunal.

Naija News reports that Abe had filed a petition at the tribunal challenging the victory of Siminalayi Fubara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Addressing party leaders at his campaign office in Port Harcourt on Sunday, Senator Abe said his decision to withdraw the petition against PDP’s Fubara was in the interest of Rivers people.

“I know it has not been easy and at a time like this, to go with bare hands against dollars, naira and euros, to go with bare hands, against guns and knives. And all you have is your faith and conviction that this is the right thing to do.

“A lot of our people went through so much trauma, so much hell, but it is to the glory of God that we are alive today,” he said.

Abe dismissed claims by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, that he was de-marketing the state with his comments after the election.

According to the former lawmaker, he was also not seeking appointment under the administration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

He stated that the activities of members of the PDP at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the killings during and after elections are the kinds of actions that de-market the state.

Abe said: “I was sent news stories of a story credited to the Rivers State Government to the effect that, I, Senator Abe, was going around de-marketing Rivers State because I’m looking for appointment.

“Part of the challenges that we are facing in this state is our inability to face reality. There are 36 states in this county and there are thousands of election petition matters all across the country.

“But it was only in Rivers State that lawyers stayed in a hotel, trying to put things together to take their case to court that they brought police to harass them, arrest them, intimidate them in the hotel in the state.

“Those kinds of actions de-market Rivers State. It’s not what I say that de-markets the state.”