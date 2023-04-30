BREAKING: CBN Speaks On Phasing Out Redesigned Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has distanced itself from reports claiming it plans to phase out the newly redesigned naira notes.

Naija News reports that the CBN debunked the report in a statement on Sunday by its Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Isa Abdulmumin.

In the statement posted on Twitter, CBN stated that speculations about the withdrawal of the new notes is unfounded and a ploy by some interests to cause panic among members of the public.

The apex bank reiterated that the new and old currency notes have been circulating side by side just as the Bank has taking delivery of a good quantity of the redesigned Bank notes.

Read full statement below: