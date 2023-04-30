NDLEA Intercepts 126 Parcels Of Canadian Loud In Imported Car

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) intercepted some parcels of drugs concealed in a car over the weekend in Lagos.

The development was confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday by the spokesperson of the Agency, Femi Babafemi.

He explained that at least 126 parcels of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis weighing 63 kilograms, were concealed in a used Toyota Corolla car imported from Toronto, Canada, at the Tincan port.

Naija News understands that the agency also thwarted an attempt by a freight agent, Chukwuemeka Samuel Mordi, to export 900 grams of the same substance, Loud, hidden inside the walls of a travelling bag containing food items, to Kenya.

The suspected was reported cornered by NDLEA officers at the SAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, on Saturday, 29th April.

“When Modi presented the bag, which he claimed contained food items for export, operatives noticed that in the course of searching the consignment, the side walls of the bag were unevenly bloated, after which they dismantled the false packings and recovered the illicit substance,” Babafemi explained in the statement.

It added: “The previous day, Friday 28th April, NDLEA operatives at the Tincan port intercepted 63kg Canadian Loud packed in bags in the boot of one of the five used vehicles in a container marked TLLU4840762 coming from Toronto via Montreal, during a joint examination with other stakeholders at the port.

“Similarly, men of the Agency’s Directorate of Operations and Investigation, DOGI, attached to courier firms also on Thursday 27th April intercepted 1.53kg skunk concealed in old hard drives meant for export to Dubai, United Arab Emirate”.

In Benue, the agency also reportedly recovered 859 bottles of Codeine-based Syrup weighing 117.3kg abandoned by a suspected dealer about two kilometres away from NDLEA checkpoint along Enugu – Otukpo road on Wednesday, 26th April.

Two suspects: Kabiru Muhammed, 35, and Isah Muhammed, 28, were arrested with 20 blocks of cannabis weighing 11.2kg concealed in a bag of cassava flakes (Garri) along Zaria-Kano road, Kano, on Friday, 28th April.

The statement added that the NDLEA also recovered no fewer than seven bags of cannabis with a gross weight of 74.5kg when operatives raided an uncompleted building located in a bush in Ala town, Akure area of Ondo state.

Also, 60kg of the same substance concealed among footwear in two jumbo sacks was recovered from one Aminu Mohammed along Ibadan – Oyo road, Oyo state, while waiting to board a vehicle to Kebbi State.

In Adamawa state, NDLEA operatives on Saturday, 29th April, raided a clandestine factory in Mubi, where a new psychoactive substance, Akuskura, was being produced in large quantities and distributed to Chad, Cameroon and the Niger Republic.

At the time of the raid, production activities were ongoing on the premises. Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has commended the officers and men of MMIA, Tincan, DOGI, Kano, Ondo, Oyo, Benue and Adamawa Commands of the Agency for their vigilance and professionalism in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He charged them and their colleagues across the country not to rest on their oars