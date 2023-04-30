‘No Need To Fear’ – Sanwo-Olu Tells Lagosians, Takes Delivery Of First Electric Buses In Nigeria

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced the delivery of the first electric buses in the Lagos Mass Transit master plan.

Naija News reports that Sanwo-Olu, in a statement via Instagram on Sunday, said the latest development is part of his administration’s increased efforts to modernize every sector in Lagos.

The governor said there is no need to panic about the vehicles stopping on the road as the buses not only reduce carbon emissions but also increase efficiency.

Sanwo-Olu added it is the beginning of his administration’s efforts to transform Lagos into an even smarter city as they continue to increase the fleet of electric vehicles, further modernizing the Lagos transportation system.

The statement reads, “I am excited to announce the first set of electric buses in the Lagos Mass Transit master plan as part of our increased effort to modernise every sector of Lagos. Thanks to our partnership with @Oando_PLC, Lagosians can expect a cleaner and greener public transportation system.

“With the ability to travel 280km at full charge, taking into account our unique travel times in Lagos, our electric buses are a game-changer. With an average daily usage of 200km by existing BRTs, there is no need to fear that the buses can stop on the road.

“Our new electric buses not only reduce carbon emissions but also increase efficiency. This means that Lagosians can say goodbye to high fuel costs and hello to cost-efficient transportation. We shall be running a pilot scheme over the next few months to gather sufficient data required to analyse the operational efficiencies relative to the current BRT buses to further improve our public transport service.

“This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to creating a sustainable future for Lagos.

“We understand the need for charging stations to power our electric buses, which is why we are partnering with Oando Clean Energy Limited to strategically place Universal Chargers at public places like malls and gas stations. We also plan to establish an Assembly Plant for Electric Buses in the near future.

“Join us in embracing the future of mobility in Lagos”