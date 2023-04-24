Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 24th April, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 24th April 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu on Sunday said that the presidency is deeply concerned over the plights of Nigerians stranded in Sudan.

Naija News reports that thousands of Nigerians are stuck in Sudan amidst the ongoing war due to the dangers posed to air travel in the North African country.

Speaking on the dire situation, Shehu lamented that FG has been having sleepless nights.

He noted that the government is trying its possible best to coordinate with the Embassy in Khartoum, and the Sudanese and Ethiopian governments to ensure that Nigerians are safe.

He, however, expressed a belief that the FG would soon resolve the situation and the citizens would be back with their loved ones.

A founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu has berated the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar over his attack on President-elect, Bola Tinubu’s transition committee.

Naija News reports that Atiku had condemned the absence of any individual of Igbo origin on the membership list of Tinubu’s transition committee.

However, Okechukwu claimed that the PDP flagbearer was displaying pseudo-camaraderie with the Igbos.

He argued that Atiku’s input was a demonstration of crocodile tears, medicine after death and political hypocrisy.

He recalled how the Waziri breached the zoning arrangement in PDP and the zoning convention of the president from north to south and vice versa.

Okechukwu noted that Atiku’s betrayal of Ndigbo during the PDP Presidential primary election was the deepest and unkindest cut.

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has averred it is the responsibility of President Muhammadu Buhari, to protest Nigerians at home and abroad.

Naija News reports that the former governor of Anambra State made the disclosure after Buhari’s administration gave excuses as to why Nigerians in the embattled North African nation could not be rescued.

Recalls that war broke out in Sudan last week between Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over disagreements about the transition to civilian rule and no fewer than 400 persons have been killed in the battle.

In a series of posts via Twitter on Sunday, Peter Obi expressed sadness and concern over Nigerians who are trapped in Sudan.

He urged the federal government to intensify efforts to rescue about 4000 Nigerians who are mostly students in the country.

The camp of the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has asked the Presidency to provide proof of the Sallah phone conversation between President Muhammadu Buhari and his successor, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the whereabouts of the president-elect have created controversy for some time now as he has not been seen in any public function.

However, his media team had said the President-elect had travelled abroad to rest following his rigorous campaign.

Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Friday, said Buhari and Tinubu exchanged a phone conversation to celebrate Eid el-Fitr.

Reacting, one of Atiku’s spokesmen, Daniel Bwala demanded the release of the conversation to the entire public

President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has commenced the payment of withheld salaries of teachers under the employment of the Federal Government.

The affected teachers are the ones who benefited from the elongation of service tenure extended by President Buhari’s administration.

President Buhari in 2020 during World Teachers’ Day announced some incentives for teachers, including a new salary scale and a raising their retirement age from 60 to 65 years.

Some teachers who benefited from the service elongation had their salaries withheld from 2021 to March 2023.

Top officials of the Federal Ministry of Education, Finance, Budget and National Planning on Sunday confirmed that the payment of the withheld salaries has commenced.

According to the source, the affected teacher also received the arrears of the peculiar allowances.

Governor Bello Matawalle’s led government of Zamfara State has reinstated the Emir of Birnin Yandoto, Aliyu Garba, who he suspended months ago for conferring a chieftaincy title to a wanted bandits kingpin, Ado Aliero.

The development was confirmed in a statement made available to newsmen by the secretary to the state government, Kabiru Balarabe.

According to the statement, the suspended Emir was reinstated because he was not found guilty of the allegations against him after conferring the traditional title of the rank of Fulani leader on Aliero.

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu is expected to arrive in Nigeria on Monday evening after spending one month in Paris, France.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu left the country for France on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, to rest and plan the transition programme ahead of his inauguration on May 29.

Tinubu’s media office in a statement in March disclosed that the President-elect travelled to France to rest after the stressful presidential campaign.

Meanwhile, one of his loyalists who spoke with ThisDay on Saturday said that the president-elect would arrive in the country on Monday evening.

According to the source, Tinubu would return to the country barring any unforeseen circumstances.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the dissolution of its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), inaugurated in 2022 for the 2023 presidential election.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Saturday night, jointly signed by the Director General of the APC PCC, Governor Simon Bako Lalong, and the Council Secretary, James Abiodun Faleke.

The party, on behalf of the chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council, President Muhammadu Buhari; the president-elect, Bola Tinubu and other leaders thanked all council members, leaders, and supporters for working assiduously for the resounding victory of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

No fewer than thirty-five (35) Boko Haram terrorists were killed in a recent operation in Sambisa Forest by the troops of the Nigerian Army and some special forces.

The operation was confirmed in a statement on Sunday by a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security analyst in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama.

It was reported that the Nigeria Army Troops of the 21-Armored Brigade, Bama, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) and 199 Special Forces Battalion collaborated with Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) to hunt down the terrorists who have been lurking in the dreaded forest to carry out their devilish attack in the Northern part of the country.

The troops were reportedly headed by one Brig. Gen. Victor Unachukwu, a.k.a Emperor.

Naija News learnt that the clearance Operation which began from Awulari on April 17, progressed further into other identified insurgents’ camps around Garno and Alafa neighbouring communities of Sambisa forest axis in Bama Local Government Area of Borno state.

According to Makama, the troops further stormed and cleared Izzah and Farisu on April 19, where the troops ferociously engaged dozens of the resisting terrorists in a heavy gunbattle.

The troops overpowered the terrorists after about 30 minutes of the gunbattle, killing 18 of them and recovered several motorcycles, AK 47 rifles and an Anti Aircraft gun.

Former Enugu Governor, Chimaroke Nnamani on Sunday, urged the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi to withdraw his court case against the President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and join him in moving the country forward.

Speaking via a statement in Abuja, the Senator urged Obi and his supporters to openly welcome the president-elect into office.

Nnamani argued that Obi does not have the spread or national appeal to win the court case and he was simply aiming to demarket Tinubu.

He insisted that the LP’s flag bearer petition is ego driven and a joke carried too far, adding that the Igbos need other leaders with sedate minds to speak on behalf of the Igbos.

