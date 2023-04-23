Tinubu To Arrive In Nigeria On Monday Evening

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu is expected to arrive in Nigeria on Monday evening after spending one month in Paris, France.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu left the country for France on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, to rest and plan the transition programme ahead of his inauguration on May 29.

Tinubu’s media office in a statement in March disclosed that the President-elect travelled to France to rest after the stressful presidential campaign.

The statement released by his Media team reads, “He has directed all the senior aides and campaign staff to also go and observe a short rest.

“He is expected back in the country soon. We enjoin the media to stop publishing rumours and unsubstantiated claims and to always seek clarifications from our office.”

The media team hinted that Tinubu upon his return to the country is expected to hit the ground running to address certain issues that would ensure the effective take-off of his government on inauguration on May 29.

Meanwhile, one of his loyalists who spoke with ThisDay on Saturday said that the president-elect would arrive in the country on Monday evening.

According to the source, Tinubu would return to the country barring any unforeseen circumstances.

The source said, “Asiwaju is coming back on Monday. He will arrive Monday evening.”