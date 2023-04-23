Sudan: We Are Doing A Lot And Having Sleepless Nights – FG Laments

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu on Sunday said that the presidency is deeply concerned over the plights of Nigerians stranded in Sudan.

Naija News reports that thousands of Nigerians are stuck in Sudan amidst the ongoing war due to the dangers posed to air travel in the North African country.

Speaking on the dire situation, Shehu lamented that FG has been having sleepless nights.

He noted that the government is trying its possible best to coordinate with the Embassy in Khartoum, and the Sudanese and Ethiopian governments to ensure that Nigerians are safe.

He, however, expressed a belief that the FG would soon resolve the situation and the citizens would be back with their loved ones.

Shehu wrote on Twitter, “Nigerian government has been having sleepless nights following the ongoing crisis in Sudan.

“Our officials are doing a lot, coordinating with the Embassy in Khartoum, the Sudanese and Ethiopian governments trying to ensure the safety of the large number of our citizens there.

“Minister Geoffrey Onyeama who is coordinating these efforts is optimistic that they will start moving people to safety as soon as possible.

“Watch the Minister explain what they are doing on Channels TV this evening.”