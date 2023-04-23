Tinubu: You Have Lost The Moral High Ground To Defend Ndigbo – Osita Carpets Atiku

A founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu has berated the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar over his attack on President-elect, Bola Tinubu’s transition committee.

Naija News reports that Atiku had condemned the absence of any individual of Igbo origin on the membership list of Tinubu’s transition committee.

However, Okechukwu claimed that the PDP flagbearer was displaying pseudo-camaraderie with the Igbos.

He argued that Atiku’s input was a demonstration of crocodile tears, medicine after death and political hypocrisy.

He recalled how the Waziri breached the zoning arrangement in PDP and the zoning convention of the president from north to south and vice versa.

Okechukwu noted that Atiku’s betrayal of Ndigbo during the PDP Presidential primary election was the deepest and unkindest cut.

Okechukwu stated: “I make bold to state that the former Vice President had long lost the moral high ground to parade himself or even pontificate as a friend of Ndigbo. It’s sheer hypocrisy and cannot wipe out the injury inflicted on Igbo members of the PDP by our dear brother-in-law.

“Even though I subscribe to inclusive politics, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar had all it takes to have supported Peter Obi for the 2023 PDP’s presidential ticket during the party’s primary election.

“But, here was a man who pulled out from PDP in 2014, defected to APC in protest against former President Goodluck Jonathan’s breach of South to North rotation convention of the presidency, claiming that Governor Nyesom Wike’s ambition compelled him to recontest the PDP presidential primary. That is a no-brainer.”

Speaking further, the APC chieftain insisted that the Igbos do not need anyone to fight in their stead as they are strong enough to handle their situation.

“We are the fabled Beetle, we are Zikists and patriots per excellence more than any other tribe. Atiku was in his statement shedding mere Crocodile tears. I stand to be contradicted; we invest wherever we live and we reside in all the nooks and crannies of our dear country. Our stance remains, let the Eagle perch as well as the Dove.

“And, truly our concern is that no geopolitical zone is either developing or modernising at the required rate as our global peers are going,” Okechukwu submitted.