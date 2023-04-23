Zamfara Emir Suspended For Conferring Chieftaincy Title On Bandits’ Leader Reinstated

Governor Bello Matawalle’s led government of Zamfara State has reinstated the Emir of Birnin Yandoto, Aliyu Garba, who he suspended months ago for conferring a chieftaincy title to a wanted bandits kingpin, Ado Aliero.

The development was confirmed in a statement made available to newsmen by the secretary to the state government, Kabiru Balarabe.

According to the statement, the suspended Emir was reinstated because he was not found guilty of the allegations against him after conferring the traditional title of the rank of Fulani leader on Aliero.

The statement reads: “This is to inform the public that, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Hon. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has approved the reinstatement of Alhaji Aliyu Garba Marafa as the Emir of Birnin Yandoto.”

“His reinstatement is based on the committee’s recommendations to investigate all issues pertaining to the conferment of a traditional title to a repentant bandit, Ado Aleiru”.

“The committee found no evidence of any ill motive or collaboration between the Emir and the bandit.”

The state government claimed in the statement that the traditional title was conferred on the ‘repentant bandit’ as part of peace-building efforts between the repentant bandits and banditry-affected communities in Tsafe and Gusau Local Government Areas, which include Yandoto town.

Naija News recalls that the Emir of Birnin Yandoto, who is a brother to Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa, appointed Ado Aliero to the rank of Sarkin Fulani (leader of Fulani), in July 2022. The development generated lots of tension and controversies.

Governor Bello Matawalle immediately suspended the Emir due to lots of public outcry both within and outside the state.