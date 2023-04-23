35 Killed As Troops Engage Boko Haram Terrorists In Sambisa Forest

No fewer than thirty-five (35) Boko Haram terrorists were killed in a recent operation in Sambisa Forest by the troops of the Nigerian Army and some special forces.

The operation was confirmed in a statement on Sunday by a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security analyst in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama.

It was reported that the Nigeria Army Troops of the 21-Armored Brigade, Bama, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) and 199 Special Forces Battalion collaborated with Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) to hunt down the terrorists who have been lurking in the dreaded forest to carry out their devilish attack in the Northern part of the country.

The troops were reportedly headed by one Brig. Gen. Victor Unachukwu, a.k.a Emperor.

Naija News learnt that the clearance Operation which began from Awulari on April 17, progressed further into other identified insurgents’ camps around Garno and Alafa neighbouring communities of Sambisa forest axis in Bama Local Government Area of Borno state.

According to Makama, the troops further stormed and cleared Izzah and Farisu on April 19, where the troops ferociously engaged dozens of the resisting terrorists in a heavy gunbattle.

The troops overpowered the terrorists after about 30 minutes of the gunbattle, killing 18 of them and recovered several motorcycles, AK 47 rifles and an Anti Aircraft gun.

“One member of the Civilian Joint Task Force(CJTF), unfortunately, paid the supreme price during the encounter.

“The troops further moved to Farisu, eliminating an additional eight terrorists. In Alafa, three terrorists were killed, including one Commander, simply identified as “Salafi”, while two motorcycles were recovered.

“Similarly, on April 20, In Ukuba, the ground troops made contact with another set of insurgents, killing seven. While others escaped with bullet wounds. The troops recovered one truck and two 122 artillery guns.

“The gallant troops moved further to clear Garin Glucose, where they neutralised additional two terrorists while other terrorists hastily withdrew and avoided making contact with the approaching troops.

“At the end of the three days of Special Operations, the troops successfully cleared terrorists’ hideouts in Garno, Alafa, Alafa D, Garin Doctor, Njumia, Izzah, Farisu, Somalia, Ukuba, Garin Glucose, Garin Ba’aba, Bula Abu Amir, communities in Bama Local Government Area in Borno state.

“In the course of the operation, some women that were held captive by the insurgents were rescued,” he said.