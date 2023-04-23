Just In: FG Begins Payment Of Teachers’ Withheld Salaries

President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has commenced the payment of withheld salaries of teachers under the employment of the Federal Government.

The affected teachers are the ones who benefited from the elongation of service tenure extended by President Buhari’s administration.

President Buhari in 2020 during World Teachers’ Day announced some incentives for teachers, including a new salary scale and a raising their retirement age from 60 to 65 years.

Some teachers who benefited from the service elongation had their salaries withheld from 2021 to March 2023.

Top officials of the Federal Ministry of Education, Finance, Budget and National Planning on Sunday confirmed that the payment of the withheld salaries has commenced.

According to the source, the affected teacher also received the arrrears of the peculiar allowances.

The sourcee said, “I can confirm to you that they have started receiving their salaries. They also received the arrears of the peculiar allowances. All arrears of salaries will be paid in full.”

One of the benefiting teachers in Ilorin the Kwara State capital speaking on the development said, “It is true.

“We have started receiving. Though we only got the one for April 2023 we have been reassured that the arrears will be cleared.”