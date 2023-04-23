Tinubu: Get Off Your High Horse, Let Others Battle For Igbo’s Share – Nnamani To Peter Obi

Former Enugu Governor, Chimaroke Nnamani on Sunday, urged the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi to withdraw his court case against the President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and join him in moving the country forward.

Speaking via a statement in Abuja, the Senator urged Obi and his supporters to openly welcome the president-elect into office.

Nnamani argued that Obi does not have the spread or national appeal to win the court case and he was simply aiming to demarket Tinubu

“His petition is dead on arrival. He does not have the spread or national appeal. His appeal to non-electoral matters is to demarket the President-elect and besmirch his reputation,” he said.

He insisted that the LP’s flag bearer petition is ego driven and a joke carried too far, adding that the Igbos need other leaders with sedate minds to speak on behalf of the Igbos.

“His attempt to highlight non-electoral issues is trying to embarrass President-elect.

“Obi needs to come down from his high horse to allow sedate minds to negotiate on behalf of the Igbo and South East for a safe landing to include our stake in the national Palavar and Share of the accruals of the commonwealth.

“We must join the mainstream and participate in the making of a new Nigeria. We are not going anywhere. We de kampe and ready to bargain for our own share. It is common knowledge that others are doing the same.

“Igbo has to confront reality now or be consigned to the backwoods of history. Time to align is now,” Nnamani added.