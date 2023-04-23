Peter Obi Reacts As Buhari Fails To Evacuate Nigerians Trapped In Sudan

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has averred it is the responsibility of President Muhammadu Buhari, to protest Nigerians at home and abroad.

Naija News reports that the former governor of Anambra State made the disclosure after Buhari’s administration gave excuses as to why Nigerians in the embattled North African nation could not be rescued.

Recalls that war broke out in Sudan last week between Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over disagreements about the transition to civilian rule and no fewer than 400 persons have been killed in the battle.

In a series of posts via Twitter on Sunday, Peter Obi expressed sadness and concern over Nigerians who are trapped in Sudan.

He urged the federal government to intensify efforts to rescue about 4000 Nigerians who are mostly students in the country.

He wrote: “I’m sad and concerned by the reports that Nigerians trapped in Sudan have not been evacuated. While we understand the extreme challenges in Sudan, we deeply implore the Federal Government of Nigeria to expedite all efforts to rescue about 4000 Nigerians that are mostly students in Sudan to safety.

“Moreover, as the Sudanese crisis is not a natural disaster that happened suddenly, it will be sad to lose any Nigerian to the conflict, especially now that we need all hands to create and sustain a New Nigeria.

“Since it is the statutory responsibility of FGN to protect Nigerians at home in Nigeria and abroad, it is important that we attend to such issues with more deserving proactiveness and commitment as the life of every Nigerian is sacred and important. A New Nigeria is really imperative and Possible”