Release The Audio – Atiku’s Camp Reacts To Buhari’s Phone Conversation With Tinubu

The camp of the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has asked the Presidency to provide proof of the Sallah phone conversation between President Muhammadu Buhari and his successor, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the whereabouts of the president-elect have created controversy for some time now as he has not been seen in any public function.

However, his media team had said the President-elect had travelled abroad to rest following his rigorous campaign.

Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Friday, said Buhari and Tinubu exchanged a phone conversation to celebrate Eid el-Fitr.

Reacting, one of Atiku’s spokesmen, Daniel Bwala demanded the release of the conversation to the entire public

Tweeting, Bwala wrote: “Release the audio conversation as proof. Anyway, our constitution does not envision you welcoming him to the state house because, after the swearing-in at eagle square, the motorcade would take you to the airport, whilst he will now resume at his new house.”

Tinubu Will Return To Nigeria On Monday

Meanwhile, the President-elect, Bola Tinubu is expected to arrive in Nigeria on Monday evening after spending one month in Paris, France.

one of his loyalists who spoke with ThisDay on Saturday said that the president-elect would arrive in the country on Monday evening.

According to the source, Tinubu would return to the country barring any unforeseen circumstances.

The source said, “Asiwaju is coming back on Monday. He will arrive Monday evening.”