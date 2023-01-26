Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 26th January, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 26th January 2023

The Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government has described the recent strike in the aviation sector as against the law, vowing not to tolerate any more strikes and riots in the industry.

Naija News reports that the federal government was reacting to the strike embarked upon by the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) staff members over salary increment issues that resulted in the grounding of flights at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), in Lagos state, on Monday.

NAHCO staff members, who provide ground handling (cargo/ramp), passenger, and other services to several international airlines, later suspended the industrial action.

Speaking to State House Correspondents on Wednesday, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said the strike action was wrong and inhuman.

While stating that the FAAN act prohibits strikes and riots in the aviation sector, the Minister apologized to the public, stressing that the government would ensure that the law is enforced to prevent future occurrences.

To support democracy and fight corruption in Nigeria, the United States has placed a visa ban on several Nigerians who have been charged with undermining democracy.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the individuals subjected to the visa ban, whose identities he concealed, would not be qualified for US visas.

The senior diplomat added clarification about the possibility that some relatives of individuals denied entry to the US would be subject to a similar restriction.

Blinken asserted that neither the Nigerian populace nor its government was intended to be harmed by the visa prohibition.

He claimed it proved the US government’s commitment to helping Nigeria in its initiatives to combat corruption and strengthen democracy and the rule of law.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has declared that his experience as a trader would be brought to bear if elected as the next President of Nigeria in the February 25 election.

The former Anambra Governor equated governance to trading, submitting that everything about governance is trading.

He added that Nigeria needs a leader to negotiate it out of the predicament and challenges it has found itself and there is no better person to do that than him.

Obi who stated that he became a banker by accident added that with his expertise in trading, he will provide the necessary solutions to Nigeria’s challenges.

According to him, negotiation is a key part of governance and his experience as a trader has taught him to accommodate everybody and determine who is a customer and just a passerby which has equipped him to face any challenge in governance.

He stated this on Wednesday during an interaction with some youths according to a statement from the Obi/Datti media office.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has expressed confidence about winning the 2023 election against all odds.

The former Lagos State Governor who hinted that some people may be trying to sabotage the forthcoming polls insisted that despite the various plots, he would emerge victorious at the polls.

He identified the fuel scarcity and the recent change (including scarcity) of the naira notes as some of the ploys some persons may be planning to use against the 2023 polls.

Naija News understands Tinubu made the submission on Wednesday at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, Ogun State during his party’s campaign rally.

The APC flagbearer called on the people of the country to ensure they get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) and vote during the election.

The General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, has said not all the four major candidates contesting to be Nigeria’s next president in the February 25th poll will win.

The revered preacher said while only one of them will win the 2023 presidential election, others must accept defeat and hope for the next election.

Pastor Kumuyi acknowledged that none of the candidates would want to lose after spending millions and billions of Naira during their campaign electioneering. He, however, admonished the politicians to say whatever they would say to the electorates without causing fight.

Naija News reports that Kumuyi gave the advice today in Asaba, Delta State capital when he arrived in the city for a six-day global crusade.

The Deeper Life Church head said while it is good to pray for the coming election, it is also important that the people come out en masse and vote wisely for their preferred candidates at the 2023 polls.

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has said he will be very excited about the return of the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor described Kwakwanso as an astute politician who is passionate about working for a better Nigeria, stressing that he and other PDP leaders are praying for the former Governor of Kano State to return to the main opposition party.

Diri made this known when the NNPP presidential candidate led top officials of his campaign council to visit him at the Government House, Yenagoa, on Tuesday.

The governor, who spoke through his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, said his administration was on the same page with Kwankwaso on several national problems affecting the country.

Diri, however, pointed out that current realities show that the country could be better fixed by the PDP, adding that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is the man to rescue the country.

The governor also described Bayelsa as one of the most environmentally degraded places in the world with an unacceptable level of poverty that requires urgent attention.

Najatu Muhammad, has revealed Remi Tinubu, the wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, will be in charge of the presidency if her husband, Bola Tinubu, emerges president in the forthcoming election.

Naija News reports that Najatu made this known on Wednesday during a programme on African Independent Television (AIT).

The former senator, who recently announced her resignation from the APC, said those pushing Tinubu to become president are doing so because of benefits.

According to her, the former governor of Lagos State is just like an idol and his wife will be in charge of the presidency.

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of a former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Solomon Arase (rtd), for appointment as chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The resolution of the Senate followed its consideration of the report of screening of the nominee, presented by the Senator Haliru Jika (APC – Bauchi Central)-led Committee on Police Affairs.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had written to the Senate, seeking the approval of the lawmakers on the appointment of Solomon Arase, as the chairman of the PSC.

Naija News reports the President’s request was contained in a letter read before the legislators during Tuesday’s plenary by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

Arase is a former Inspector-General of Police (IGP)and retired about one year after President Buhari assumed office.

Quoting sections 153 (1) and 154 (1) of the constitution as amended in his letter, Buhari asked the upper legislative chamber to confirm Arase as the PSC chairman.

The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expelled Senator Ita Enang, a former special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, over “anti-party activities”.

Naija News reports that the former lawmaker’s expulsion was confirmed in a letter dated January 24th, 2023.

Enang’s expulsion follows recommendations from eastern ward 2 – his ward – in Ibiono Ibom LGA of the state and it was confirmed by the state working committee of the APC led by Stephen Ntukekpo, chairman of the party.

Recall that Enang’s expulsion is coming a week after the appeal court had upheld Akanimo Udofia as the authentic candidate of the APC in Akwa Ibom.

Buhari’s former aide had challenged the primary election that produced Udofia as the party’s gubernatorial candidate in the state.

The 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State, Professor Uche Ikonne is dead.

The sudden death was confirmed in a statement on Wednesday by his son, Dr. Uche Ikonne.

According to him, the governorship candidate passed away in the early hours of today, Wednesday at the National Hospital in Abuja after a brief illness.

The son added that the family would make more details about the passing away known after necessary deliberations.

Those are the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today.