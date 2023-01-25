Abia PDP Governorship Candidate, Uche Ikonne Is Dead

The 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State, Professor Uche Ikonne is dead.

The sudden death was confirmed in a statement on Wednesday by his son, Dr. Uche Ikonne.

According to him, the governorship candidate passed away in the early hours of today, Wednesday at the National Hospital in Abuja after a brief illness.

The son added that the family would make more details about the passing away known after necessary deliberations.

He wrote: “I regret to announce the death of my dear father, Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, who died at the National Hospital Abuja today January 2023 25, by 4 am after a brief illness.

“He was recovering after taking proper treatment in the United Kingdom but relapsed a few days ago leading to multiple cardiac arrests from which he didn’t recover from.

“Further details and arrangements would be made known to the public after deliberations and meetings are made within the family”.

Naija News reports the late Prof. Ikonne is a Nigerian professor of optometry. In December 2015 he became the 7th Substantive Vice-Chancellor of the Abia State University.

He had also previously served as the Rector, Abia State Polytechnic, Aba.

Ikonne emerged as the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Abia State in 2022.